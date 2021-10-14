Great Lakes Dredge & Dock secures $88.1M worth dredging projects
Oct. 14, 2021
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) has secured multiple dredging awards totaling $88.1M.
- The awarded work includes: Sea Bright to Manasquan, Section II Beach Project (Coastal Protection, New Jersey, $26.6M); Portsmouth Harbor and Piscataqua River Maintenance and Improvement Dredging Project (Capital, New Hampshire and Maine, $25.6M); Oak Island Renourishment Project (Coastal Protection, Florida, $17.1M); Coastal Storm Risk Management South Hutchinson Island Initial Construction Project (Coastal Protection, Florida, $11.3M); and Mobile Harbor, Deepening and Widening – Phase 3 Project Modification (Capital, Alabama, $7.5M).
- Part of the Sandy Hook to Barnegat Inlet Beach Erosion Control Project, the Sea Bright to Manasquan, Section II Beach Project was awarded in the third quarter by the US Army Corps of Engineers, New York District. The project will provide beach fill to towns of Elberon and Sea Girt, with hopper dredging work expected to commence in 4Q21 with estimated completion in the 1Q22.
- The Portsmouth Harbor and Piscataqua River Maintenance and Improvement Dredging Project was awarded by the US Army Corps of Engineers, New England District in the third quarter. Mechanical dredging, drilling and blasting work is expected to commence at the end of 4Q21 with estimated completion in spring 2022.
- The Oak Island Renourishment Project 2021/2022 that was awarded in the fourth quarter entails resuming sand placement on over 4 miles of beach. This is the second phase of the project that was funded to repair damage suffered from Hurricane Florence in 2018. This hopper dredging project is expected to commence and complete in 1Q22.