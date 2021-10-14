AXIS Capital estimates $250M pretax catastrophe loss in Q3, mostly from Ida
Oct. 14, 2021 4:45 PM ETAXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- AXIS Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) estimates Q3 net loss for catastrophes and other weather-related events of $219M, after tax, or ~$250M before taxes.
- The pretax net loss estimate includes $175M for Hurricane Ida, consistent with industry insured losses of ~$35B, and $55M for July European floods. Its pretax net loss estimate also includes $20M for other catastrophe and weather-related events.
- Current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses, is continuing to improve, consistent with progress the company has seen in H1 2021, AXIS said (AXS).
- The company will hold its Q3 results conference call on Oct. 28 at 9:30 AM ET.
- Checking on AXIS's (AXS) earnings record, its non-GAAP EPS has beat consensus in seven of the past 12 quarters, with beats in each of the last five.