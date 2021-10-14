Babcock & Wilcox bags ~$7M equipment and services order

Oct. 14, 2021 4:49 PM ETBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Babcock & Wilcox's (NYSE:BW) B&W Thermal segment has secured an ~$7M order to provide equipment and services for a utility customer in Southeast Asia.
  • As part of the order, B&W will design, supply, install and commission boiler cleaning equipment and controls and provide other services to support an upgrade project for the customer's plant.
  • Jimmy Morgan, B&W Chief Operating Officer, commented, "Our growth strategy in the Asia-Pacific region continues to gain momentum. We see tremendous opportunities for our business in Southeast Asia, Australia and elsewhere and we are strategically pursuing core technology work throughout these areas."
