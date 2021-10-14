Nurix more than doubles revenue in Q3; on track for two more clinical trials in 2021

Oct. 14, 2021
  • Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) reported Q3 2021 financials with $10.3M in collaboration revenue. The ~151.2% YoY growth reflects the progress in the company’s partnerships with big pharma.
  • In addition to partial revenue recognition due to the achievement of certain preclinical milestones, the revenue increase was driven by the advancement of the programs conducted in partnership with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD).
  • However, the company’s net loss grew ~55.7% YoY to $28.8M as R&D expenses jumped ~63.5% YoY to $30.9M. Meanwhile, the cash and equivalents reached $465.4M indicating a ~25.1% rise from the year-end.
  • Before the end of 2021, Nurix (NRIX) intends to start two more clinical programs. NX-5948 is set to undergo a Phase 1 study in hematologic malignancies. A phase 1 trial is also planned in H2 2021 for cellular therapy, DeTIL-0255.

