Generation Income Properties to acquire retail building in Tampa for ~$2.2M
Oct. 14, 2021 5:01 PM ETGeneration Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Generation Income Properties (OTCQB:GIPR) is acquiring a 2,600 SF single-tenant retail building in Tampa, Florida for ~$2.2M.
- The building is occupied by Starbucks which has ~0.5 years remaining on its primary lease term, with the option for the tenant to extend for three consecutive five-year periods and annualized base rent of ~$135K.
- The Company expects to fund the acquisition with the issuance of ~$1.1M worth of operating partnership units of Generation Income Properties LP and debt of ~$1.1M.
- GIPR +0.73% after hours to $8.3