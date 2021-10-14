Generation Income Properties to acquire retail building in Tampa for ~$2.2M

Oct. 14, 2021 5:01 PM ETGeneration Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Generation Income Properties (OTCQB:GIPR) is acquiring a 2,600 SF single-tenant retail building in Tampa, Florida for ~$2.2M.
  • The building is occupied by Starbucks which has ~0.5 years remaining on its primary lease term, with the option for the tenant to extend for three consecutive five-year periods and annualized base rent of ~$135K.
  • The Company expects to fund the acquisition with the issuance of ~$1.1M worth of operating partnership units of Generation Income Properties LP and debt of ~$1.1M.
  • GIPR +0.73% after hours to $8.3
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.