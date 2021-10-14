Tudor Gold further upsizes equity offering to up to C$15M
Oct. 14, 2021 5:33 PM ETTudor Gold Corp. (TDRRF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Tudor Gold (OTCPK:TDRRF) further upsized its private placement offering to up to C$15M.
- The option previously granted to the agent to increase the size of the offering will no longer apply.
- The Offering will consist of a combination of common shares at C$2.10/share, and common shares that will qualify as "flow-through shares" at C$2.50 per FT common share.
- The net proceeds will be used for the company's ongoing exploration drilling program, working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.
- The gross proceeds from the sale of FT Common Shares will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" ("CEE") that are "flow-through mining expenditures" related to exploration expenses on the company's Treaty Creek flagship property, located in Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.
- The company will incur the CEE on or before December 31, 2022 and renounce such CEE to the purchasers of the FT Common Shares with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2021.
- The offering is scheduled to close in the week of Nov. 1, 2021.