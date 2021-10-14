23andMe pops 10% after-hours following EMJ's Eric Jackson mention on CNBC

Oct. 14, 2021 5:37 PM ET23andMe Holding Co. (ME)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments

23andMe Headquarters

JasonDoiy/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.