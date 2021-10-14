23andMe pops 10% after-hours following EMJ's Eric Jackson mention on CNBC
Oct. 14, 2021 5:37 PM ET23andMe Holding Co. (ME)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Shares of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) are up 10% in after-hours trading after EMJ Capital founder and president Eric Jackson named it one of his stock picks on CNBC's "Closing Bell."
- Jackson said 23andMe should be thought of as a therapeutics company as well as a subscription service, which could boost growth.
- Year-to-date, 23andMe shares are down more than 30%.
- Last month, the company maintained its fiscal year 2022 outlooks (ends March 31, 2022) with full-year revenue in the range of $250M to $260M.