Asia-Pacific stocks rise following Wall Street rally
Oct. 15, 2021 1:13 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
Japan +1.36%. Japanese government cuts its outlook for exports says, "The economy continues to pick up but the pace of recovery is slowing".
China +0.29%. Ahead of China’s quarterly growth numbers due out on Monday, most major investment banks have trimmed their economic predictions for the year and warned that abrupt power cuts and a property market slump may drag down growth.
- Hong Kong +0.83%.
- Australia +0.78%.
- Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones rose +1.56% to 34,912.56, S&P 500 rose +1.71% to 4,438.50 and Nasdaq rose +1.73% to 14,823.40..
- US September retail sales data coming up today.
- In response to Evergrande and associated worries in the property sector, Chinese regulators told some major banks in September to accelerate approval of mortgages in Q4.
- People's Bank of China sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4386.
- Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC to build a factory in Japan, saying construction will being in 2022 with the plant expected to be producing chips from 2024.
Oil prices climbed, heading for gains of more than 2% for the week, on increasing signs of tight supply over the next few months as rocketing gas and coal prices stoke a switch to oil products.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.61 a barrel at 0156 GMT.
Brent crude futures rose 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.28 a barrel.
- Gold was set today for its best week in more than five months as a retreat in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields lifted the metal’s appeal despite a looming Federal Reserve taper.
- Spot gold held steady at $1,794.09 per ounce by 0115 GMT, while U.S. gold futures inched down 0.1% to $1,795.50.
- Spot silver fell 0.4% to $23.45 per ounce, while Platinum eased 0.1% to $1,054.09 and Palladium rose 0.2% to $2,132.21.
- U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.33%; S&P 500 +0.35%; Nasdaq +0.35%.