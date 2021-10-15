Digital Realty makes strategic investment in AtlasEdge; terms undisclosed
- Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) reached an agreement to make a strategic investment in AtlasEdge Data Centres, a European edge data center provider. The economic terms were not revealed.
- AtlasEdge delivers seamless, localized, and ultra-low latency digital infrastructure through a network of over 100 facilities across Europe.
- AtlasEdge aims to serve the cloud providers, streaming services and enterprises for high-performance, scalable, and secure facilities to distribute low-latency applications and services such as 5G, gaming, and IoT.
- As interconnection and other data center solutions move towards the edge, Digital Realty's (DLR) expertise in designing and operating solutions at scale enhances the value of partnerships for both parties.
- In conjunction, Giuliano Di Vitantonio, Executive Vice President, Strategy & Business Segments at Digital Realty (DLR), will join AtlasEdge as CEO, effective January 2022.
- The transaction is anticipated to close by the end of the year.
