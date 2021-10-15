Steel Dynamics acquires a 45% minority interest in New Process Steel

Oct. 15, 2021
  • Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) has acquired a 45% minority equity interest in New Process Steel, L.P., a metals solutions and distribution supply-chain management company headquartered in Houston, Texas.
  • Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, "This minority equity interest enables us to grow our exposure to value-added manufacturing opportunities, while continuing to serve our other long-standing flat roll steel customer needs. New Process Steel has a reputation for high-quality standards and strong customer relationships. With Richard Fant and the current New Process leadership team at the helm, we believe there will be numerous opportunities for value-added manufacturing growth. Steel Dynamics' focus remains on providing the highest quality steel and service to all of our customers, while creating innovative supply-chain solutions."
  • Transaction is contingent upon customary closing conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals.
