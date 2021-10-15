Enviva Partners acquires Enviva Holdings, convert its organizational structure and updates guidance
Oct. 15, 2021
- Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) announced a definitive agreement with Enviva Holdings, pursuant to which it acquired all of the ownership interests in Holdings and eliminated all outstanding IDRs in exchange for 16M common units of EVA, representing total consideration of ~$870M based on EVA's 20-day volume-weighted average price ending on October 13.
- The transaction to deliver substantial cash flow accretion beginning in 2024.
- Concurrently the company announced that it intends to convert its organizational structure from a master limited partnership to a corporation under the name of Enviva Inc., to take effect as of December 31, 2021.
- The evolving corporate structure to unlock significant benefits associated with rapidly expanding global ESG investor universe.
- The deal extends fully contracted business by increasing contract backlog to more than $21B and weighted average contract maturity to 14.5 years.
- The company projects to develop fully contracted production plants at an adjusted EBITDA project investment multiple of ~5x, similar to that of previous developments at Holdings, an improvement of ~2.5x, as compared to a historical drop-down investment multiple of ~7.5x.
- Pursuant to the conversion, the company's units will be exchanged for shares of Enviva Inc. on a one-for-one basis in a transaction structured to be non-taxable to EVA’s unitholders.
- Outlook: For the third quarter of 2021, net income ranges from a $0.5 million net loss to $3.5 million of net income. Adjusted EBITDA ranges from $61 million to $65 million, representing an increase of 16% at the midpoint as compared to the third quarter of 2020.
- For full-year 2021, Enviva expects to generate net income in the range of $4 million to $14 million and adjusted EBITDA of between $225 million and $235 million and to distribute $3.30 per share.
- For full-year 2022, Enviva expects to generate net income in the range of $42 million to $67 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $275 million to $300 million, and to maintain a quarterly dividend of $0.905 per share, for a total of $3.62 in dividends declared per share for the year.