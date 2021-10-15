Bristol Myers wins positive CHMP opinion for Zeposia in ulcerative colitis
Oct. 15, 2021 7:09 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announces that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the EMA has recommended approval of Zeposia (ozanimod) for the treatment of adults with ulcerative colitis (UC) who have had an inadequate response, lost response, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent.
- The CHMP recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission.
- The positive opinion is based on data from Phase 3 True North trial evaluating Zeposia as an induction and maintenance therapy versus placebo in adult patients with moderately to severely active UC.
- The trial demonstrated significant improvements across all primary and secondary efficacy endpoints – including clinical remission, clinical response, endoscopic improvement and endoscopic histologic mucosal improvement – versus placebo at Week 10 and Week 52.
- Zeposia has also showed promising action in late-stage multiple sclerosis study.
- The FDA approved Zeposia for UC on May 27, 2021.