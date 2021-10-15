Organogenesis defended at BTIG after short report caused selloff
Oct. 15, 2021 7:18 AM ETOrganogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) are attractive after a short seller’s report triggered a selloff, BTIG argues.
- The regenerative medicine company, focused on wound care, lost more than a tenth of its value on Tuesday after a short report published in Value Investors Club. The authors alleged, among other things, that Organogenesis (ORGO) rewarded physicians for using its wound care product, Affinity.
- However, BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman shrugs off the concerns. Citing a survey of physicians, Zimmerman sees encouraging support for Affinity.
- The analyst also notes the worries over a steep decline in usage with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) seemingly leaving Affinity off its latest Average Sales Price (ASP) file for 4Q.
- Arguing that the CMS made a clerical error, Zimmerman expects the concerns to go away with the potential inclusion of Affinity when CMS releases its quarterly file for 1Q in the next weeks.
- During the first half of 2021, Organogenesis (ORGO) reported a ~72.7% YoY rise in revenue.