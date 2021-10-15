Johnson & Johnson's Opsynvi OK'd in Canada for pulmonary arterial hypertension

Oct. 15, 2021

  • The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announces that Health Canada has approved OPSYNVI (macitentan 10mg and tadalafil 40mg) for the long-term treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
  • OPSYNVI should be used in patients who are currently treated concomitantly with stable doses of macitentan 10mg and tadalafil 40mg (20mg x 2) as separate tablets.
  • PAH is a specific, rare form of pulmonary hypertension that affects the right side of the heart and causes the walls of the pulmonary arteries to become thick and stiff, narrowing the space for blood to flow, and causing increased blood pressure to develop within the lungs.
  • Earlier in the day, J&J subsidiary filed for Chapter 11
