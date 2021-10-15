Merck wins positive CHMP opinion for new pneumonia vaccine

Oct. 15, 2021 7:34 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

It"s that time of the year again

Yuri_Arcurs/E+ via Getty Images

  • Merck (NYSE:MRK) announces that the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended the approval of VAXNEUVANCE (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) for active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae in individuals 18 years of age and older.
  • The CHMP recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission for marketing authorization in the European Union, and a final decision is expected by the end of the year.
  • The positive opinion was based on data from seven clinical studies evaluating VAXNEUVANCE in 7,438 individuals.
  • In July 2021, VAXNEUVANCE received FDA approval for active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes in adults 18 years and older.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.