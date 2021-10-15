Merck wins positive CHMP opinion for new pneumonia vaccine
Oct. 15, 2021 7:34 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) announces that the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended the approval of VAXNEUVANCE (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) for active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae in individuals 18 years of age and older.
- The CHMP recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission for marketing authorization in the European Union, and a final decision is expected by the end of the year.
- The positive opinion was based on data from seven clinical studies evaluating VAXNEUVANCE in 7,438 individuals.
- In July 2021, VAXNEUVANCE received FDA approval for active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes in adults 18 years and older.