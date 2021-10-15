South Star Battery Metals to raise C$1.2M in private placement
Oct. 15, 2021 7:35 AM ETSouth Star Battery Metals Corp. (STSBF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- South Star Battery Metals (OTCQB:STSBF) plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of units to raise ~C$1.2M.
- The private placement will consist of 10.9M units priced at C$0.11/unit; each unit will consist of one share and one share purchase warrant which will enable the holder to purchase one additional share at an exercise price of C$0.15/share.
- The private placement is subject to a 15% over-allotment option.
- Net proceeds will be used for land acquisition, advanced materials sample preparation, commercial agreements, project finance and general working capital requirements.