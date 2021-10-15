JPMorgan Chase credit card charge-offs improve by 31 basis points in September

Oct. 15, 2021 7:37 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) September credit card net charge-offs of 0.94% declines from 1.25% in August and 0.98% in September 2020.
  • The delinquency rate for the month ticks up to 0.64% from 0.62% in August, but is still low compared with 0.98% in September 2020.
  • Be aware that monthly numbers can be choppy. JPMorgan's three-month average (July-September) delinquency rate of 0.63% is down from 0.97% a year ago; net charge-off three-month average of 1.11% compares with 2.04% a year ago.
