JPMorgan Chase credit card charge-offs improve by 31 basis points in September
Oct. 15, 2021 7:37 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) September credit card net charge-offs of 0.94% declines from 1.25% in August and 0.98% in September 2020.
- The delinquency rate for the month ticks up to 0.64% from 0.62% in August, but is still low compared with 0.98% in September 2020.
- Be aware that monthly numbers can be choppy. JPMorgan's three-month average (July-September) delinquency rate of 0.63% is down from 0.97% a year ago; net charge-off three-month average of 1.11% compares with 2.04% a year ago.
- Previously (Sept. 15), JPMorgan Chase credit card net-charge-offs rise in August