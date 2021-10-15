Merck, Eisai win positive CHMP opinions for Keytruda + Lenvima in kidney and endometrial cancer
Oct. 15, 2021 7:44 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK), ESALFESALYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) announce that the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted positive opinions recommending approval of the combination of KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA for two different indications.
- One positive opinion is for the first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and the other is for the treatment of advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma (EC).
- Decisions on the CHMP’s recommendations to be given by the European Commission are expected in Q4 2021.
- If approved, this would be the first combination of an anti-PD-1 therapy with a tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved for the treatment of two different types of cancer in the EU.
- The positive CHMP opinions are based on data from two Phase 3 trials: CLEAR (Study 307)/KEYNOTE-581 evaluating the combination in adult patients with advanced RCC and KEYNOTE-775/Study 309 evaluating the combination in certain patients with advanced EC.
