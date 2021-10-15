Bowman Consulting scoops up BTM Engineering; terms undisclosed

  • Bowman Consulting (NASDAQ:BWMN) acquires the assets of BTM Engineering, a diversified professional services firm based in Louisville, Kentucky.
  • BTM offers various services, including civil and structural engineering, planning, land survey, 3-D scanning, landscape architecture, and cellular infrastructure design.
  • The Company sees acquisition to initially contribute ~$3.0 million of annual net service billing and be immediately accretive.
  • The Company funded the purchase with a combination of cash, seller financing, and stock.
  • “This is the third in a series of acquisitions and is the final one that we expect to close prior to our upcoming third quarter earnings call in November,” said Bruce Labovitz, Bowman’s CFO.
