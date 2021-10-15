Bowman Consulting scoops up BTM Engineering; terms undisclosed
Oct. 15, 2021 7:45 AM ETBowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN)By: SA News Team
- Bowman Consulting (NASDAQ:BWMN) acquires the assets of BTM Engineering, a diversified professional services firm based in Louisville, Kentucky.
- BTM offers various services, including civil and structural engineering, planning, land survey, 3-D scanning, landscape architecture, and cellular infrastructure design.
- The Company sees acquisition to initially contribute ~$3.0 million of annual net service billing and be immediately accretive.
- The Company funded the purchase with a combination of cash, seller financing, and stock.
- “This is the third in a series of acquisitions and is the final one that we expect to close prior to our upcoming third quarter earnings call in November,” said Bruce Labovitz, Bowman’s CFO.