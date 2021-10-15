Petco Health and Wellness is on Evercore ISI's Best SMID Core Ideas list
Oct. 15, 2021 7:55 AM ETPetco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) is listed on Evercore ISI's Best SMID Core Ideas list with the firm calling it an unique growth story in the hardlines sector.
- Petco is noted to have taken the steps to become a true multichannel retailer, combining online sales with traffic driving services like vet clinics. Offerings have been taken more upscale to make the company more of a Health & Wellness pet retailer.
- "We think the high-single digit growth and unique positioning justifies the valuation with upside as they execute on differentiated products, vet clinics and multichannel opportunities. Balance sheet deleverage will bring P/E multiples into focus by 2022," updates analyats Oliver Wintermantel.
- Wall Street rating scorecard on WOOF: 8 Buy-equivalent ratings or hgiher, 3 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 1 Sell rating.