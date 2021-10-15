Pfizer’s abrocitinib and XELJANZ get EMA CHMP positive recommendations

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announces that the EMA's CHMP has adopted positive recommendations on the company's abrocitinib and XELJANZ (tofacitinib) treatments.
  • Abrocitinib 100 mg and 200 mg doses is being recommended to treat certain patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD), while XELJANZ 5 mg and 10 mg is being backed for the treatment of adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS).
  • Based on these CHMP recommendations, a decision by the European Commission is expected on the abrocitinib and XELJANZ applications later this year.
  • The recommendation for abrocitinib is based on results of five Phase 3 studies and a long-term extension study from a robust clinical trial program including more than 3,100 patients.
  • XELJANZ's recommendation is based on data from a Phase 3 study that evaluated the efficacy and safety of the drug administered twice daily versus placebo in 269 adult patients living with active AS.
