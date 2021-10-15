Cloud-focused SPAC Founder SPAC prices $275M IPO

Oct. 15, 2021 8:10 AM ETFounder SPAC Units (FOUNU), FOUN, FOUNWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

SPAC, special purpose acquisition company symbol. White note with words "SPAC" on beautiful wooden background, copy space. Business and SPAC, special purpose acquisition company concept.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Founder SPAC priced a 27.5M IPO at $10/unit which will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol, "FOUNU".
  • Trading kicks off today.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.125M units.
  • Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant wherein the warrant holder will purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.5/share.
  • Offer is expected to close on Oct.19.
  • The Class A common stock and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “FOUN” and “FOUNW,” respectively.
  • The company is led by Executive Chairman Hassan Ahmed, co-founder and former CEO of Affirmed Networks, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2020; CEO and Director Osman Ahmed, an investor at KCK Group; and CFO Manpreet Singh, the founder and CIO of Singh Capital Partners.
  • The company aims to leverage managements experience to target the technology sector, with a specific focus on digital transformation, which it views as the migration of compute and business processes to the cloud.
  • Jefferies acted as sole bookrunner on the deal.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.