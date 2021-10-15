Cloud-focused SPAC Founder SPAC prices $275M IPO
Oct. 15, 2021 8:10 AM ETFounder SPAC Units (FOUNU), FOUN, FOUNWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Founder SPAC priced a 27.5M IPO at $10/unit which will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol, "FOUNU".
- Trading kicks off today.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.125M units.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant wherein the warrant holder will purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.5/share.
- Offer is expected to close on Oct.19.
- The Class A common stock and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “FOUN” and “FOUNW,” respectively.
- The company is led by Executive Chairman Hassan Ahmed, co-founder and former CEO of Affirmed Networks, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2020; CEO and Director Osman Ahmed, an investor at KCK Group; and CFO Manpreet Singh, the founder and CIO of Singh Capital Partners.
- The company aims to leverage managements experience to target the technology sector, with a specific focus on digital transformation, which it views as the migration of compute and business processes to the cloud.
- Jefferies acted as sole bookrunner on the deal.