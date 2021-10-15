LumiraDx submits FDA EUA application for SARS-CoV-2 and flu A/B rapid antigen test
Oct. 15, 2021 8:13 AM ETLumiraDx Limited (LMDX)By: SA News Team
- LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) has submitted the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B Test to the U.S. FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
- The microfluidic immunofluorescence assay can quickly verify infection for patients suspected of flu and/or COVID-19 to aid diagnosis and clinical decision making.
- The company currently has five tests in the market globally, and an additional 10 tests scheduled for regulatory submission or clearance by the end of 2022, including tests for troponin and congestive heart failure.
- The LumiraDx test is supported by the NIH Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics ((RADx)) initiative and has been funded in part with Federal funds.