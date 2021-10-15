Ascendis Pharma's Skytrofa now available in U.S.
Oct. 15, 2021 8:12 AM ETAscendis Pharma A/S (ASND)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) announces the U.S. commercial launch of SKYTROFA (lonapegsomatropin-tcgd), its once-weekly treatment for the treatment of pediatric patients one year and older who weigh at least 11.5 kg and have growth failure due to inadequate secretion of endogenous growth hormone (GH).
- “As the first and only FDA-approved once-weekly therapy for pediatric growth hormone deficiency, SKYTROFA represents one of the most important innovations for these patients in decades," said Jan Mikkelsen, President and CEO.
- SKYTROFA is available by prescription and distributed through a network of specialty pharmacies across U.S.