BancorpSouth, Cadence Bancorp receive final regulatory approval for merger

Oct. 15, 2021 9:43 AM ETCadence Bank (CADE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Concept of bank merger in wooden blocks on Indian currency notes.

lakshmiprasad S/iStock via Getty Images

  • BancorpSouth (BXS +1.1%) and Cadence Bancorps' (CADE +1.5%) proposed merger receives final approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
  • The merger, which is scheduled to close on Oct. 31, 2021 follows recent approvals from the Mississippi Department of Banking and Consumer Finance and from shareholders of both companies.
  • The combined company will have dual headquarters in Tupelo, Mississippi and Houston, Texas, with primary operations centers in Tupelo and Birmingham, Alabama.
  • BancorpSouth (NYSE:BXS) will change its name to Cadence Bank and the company's ticker symbol will change from "BXS" to "CADE" on the New York Stock Exchange.
  • Upon closing, the merger will create the sixth-largest bank headquartered in the combined nine-state footprint, the companies said.
  • Branch locations for both companies will continue to operate under the respective names until full integration is complete, which is expected to take place in the second half of 2022.
  • Previously, (April 12) BancorpSouth and Cadence Bancorp to combine in an all-stock deal.
