Hot Stocks: AA, JBHT rise on earnings; SPCE delays; MRNA booster; CRSR warning
- Earnings news and spaceship upgrades are the main themes driving Friday's pre-market action.
- First, to the earnings. Alcoa (NYSE:AA) and J.B. Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT) both gained ground following release of their quarterly reports. Meanwhile, a revenue warning sent Corsair (NASDAQ:CRSR) tumbling.
- As for spaceship upgrades, Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) posted a substantial pre-market loss on news that a planned enhancement program for its vehicles will push off commercial spaceflights until late next year.
- In other news, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) rallied in pre-market trading after a regulatory panel backed use of the firm's COVID vaccine booster shots.
Gainers
- Alcoa (AA) announced a quarterly profit that beat expectations on revenue that rose 31% from last year. The company also initiated a new dividend, its first payoff since 2016, and approved a $500M stock repurchase plan.
- The news inspired a nearly 7% pre-market pop in AA.
- Elsewhere, the release of quarterly figures gave a boost to J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT). Shares rose about 4% before the bell after the company topped expectations on both its top and bottom lines. Revenue rose about 27% to $3.14B.
- Turning away from corporate results, Moderna (MRNA) climbed about 3% in pre-market action after the firm received a favorable regulatory ruling for its COVID vaccine. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel supported a third dose of the shot for high-risk patients and people over the age of 65.
Decliners
- Shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) plunged 16% in pre-market trading after the Richard Branson-founded company announced a delay in its space-tourism service. SPCE now expects to return to service in Q4 2022, providing time for a planned upgrade program for its VMS Eve and VSS Unity vehicles.
- Corsair (CRSR) also posted a pre-market decline. Shares fell more than 6% after the company cut its full-year revenue forecast.
- CRSR now sees 2021 revenue of $1.825B to $1.925B, saying global supply-chain issues have "held back" its sales by at least 10%.
