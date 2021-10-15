Hot Stocks: AA, JBHT rise on earnings; SPCE delays; MRNA booster; CRSR warning

Oct. 15, 2021 8:55 AM ETAA, JBHT, CRSR, SPCE, MRNABy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor1 Comment

View on wall street yellow traffic light with black and white pointer guide. Green traffic light to Wall street banks money dollars finance offices. New York traffic light on Wall street money

Mikhail Leonov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Earnings news and spaceship upgrades are the main themes driving Friday's pre-market action.
  • First, to the earnings. Alcoa (NYSE:AA) and J.B. Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT) both gained ground following release of their quarterly reports. Meanwhile, a revenue warning sent Corsair (NASDAQ:CRSR) tumbling.
  • As for spaceship upgrades, Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) posted a substantial pre-market loss on news that a planned enhancement program for its vehicles will push off commercial spaceflights until late next year.
  • In other news, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) rallied in pre-market trading after a regulatory panel backed use of the firm's COVID vaccine booster shots.

Gainers

  • Alcoa (AA) announced a quarterly profit that beat expectations on revenue that rose 31% from last year. The company also initiated a new dividend, its first payoff since 2016, and approved a $500M stock repurchase plan.
  • The news inspired a nearly 7% pre-market pop in AA.
  • Elsewhere, the release of quarterly figures gave a boost to J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT). Shares rose about 4% before the bell after the company topped expectations on both its top and bottom lines. Revenue rose about 27% to $3.14B.
  • Turning away from corporate results, Moderna (MRNA) climbed about 3% in pre-market action after the firm received a favorable regulatory ruling for its COVID vaccine. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel supported a third dose of the shot for high-risk patients and people over the age of 65.

Decliners

  • Shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) plunged 16% in pre-market trading after the Richard Branson-founded company announced a delay in its space-tourism service. SPCE now expects to return to service in Q4 2022, providing time for a planned upgrade program for its VMS Eve and VSS Unity vehicles.
  • Corsair (CRSR) also posted a pre-market decline. Shares fell more than 6% after the company cut its full-year revenue forecast.
  • CRSR now sees 2021 revenue of $1.825B to $1.925B, saying global supply-chain issues have "held back" its sales by at least 10%.
  • Keep up with Wall Street's biggest movers throughout the session with SA's On The Move section.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.