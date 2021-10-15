AbbVie gets EMA CHMP positive recommendation for psoriatic arthritis treatment SKYRIZI
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announces that the EMA's CHMP has recommended the approval of SKYRIZI ((risankizumab)) 150 mg for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in certain adult patients.
- The CHMP recommends the use of SKYRIZI, alone or in combination with methotrexate, for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adults who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs ((DMARDs)).
- The positive opinion was supported by data from two pivotal Phase 3 studies, which evaluated risankizumab in adults with active psoriatic arthritis including those who had responded inadequately or were intolerant to biologic therapy and/or non-biologic DMARDs.
- SKYRIZI is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.
- Psoriatic arthritis is a heterogeneous, systemic inflammatory disease with hallmark manifestations across multiple domains including joints and skin.
- Shares up marginally premarket.