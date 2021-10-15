MJ Harvest to acquire 10% stake in cannabis vape products maker Blip Holdings
Oct. 15, 2021 8:52 AM ETMJ Harvest, Inc. (MJHI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- MJ Harvest's (OTCQB:MJHI) portfolio company PPK Investment Group (PPK) is acquiring 10% of California-based Blip Holdings for $100K in MJHI common shares.
- Blip develops and markets THC and cannabis vape products under the BLVK Brand.
- MJHI and PPK will work with BLIP, as exclusive distributor, to expand the BLVK brand to Oklahoma and South Dakota using PPK's distribution channels.
- PPK will also provide manufacturing and packaging of the BLVK products for distribution in Oklahoma and South Dakota.
- PPK will pay BLIP a royalty of 10% of all net sales of BLIP products sold by MJHI and PPK in the territories covered by the agreement at the time of the sales. Additional shares may be issued to BLIP pursuant to a revaluation of the 10% interest no later than two years of the agreement.
- BLIP will provide technical information, product formulations, and the licensed service marks necessary to promote and distribute the BLVK products.
- The agreement may be expanded beyond Oklahoma and South Dakota as MJHI and PPK gain presence in other markets.
- BLIP will also continue new product development efforts and as they are commercialized, will add them to PPK's distribution channels.
- The initial term of the brand development agreement is 5 years and is renewable for successive 5-year terms at MJHI and PPK's choosing, subject to certain performance objectives.