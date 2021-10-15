Hostess Brands is on watch after Credit Suisse says Twinkie trends are just fine

Oct. 15, 2021 8:52 AM ETHostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Maker Of Twinkies, Hostess Threatens Need To Liquidate Business If Strike Continues

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Credit Suisse starts off coverage of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) with an Outperform rating.
  • The firm says it sees business momentum continuing for Hostess Brands (TWNK) even as other food companies are tripped up with inflation and supply chain issues.
  • "We believe investors who pigeonhole Hostess as structurally disadvantaged owing to health and wellness trends are not looking closely enough."
  • Credit Suisse assigns a price target of $22 to TWNK to rep more than 20% upside potential for shares.
  • Hostess Brands (TWNK) is due to reports earnings around the first week of November. The company is working off a streak of six consecutive double beats (sales and EPS).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.