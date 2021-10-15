Hostess Brands is on watch after Credit Suisse says Twinkie trends are just fine
Oct. 15, 2021 8:52 AM ETHostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse starts off coverage of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) with an Outperform rating.
- The firm says it sees business momentum continuing for Hostess Brands (TWNK) even as other food companies are tripped up with inflation and supply chain issues.
- "We believe investors who pigeonhole Hostess as structurally disadvantaged owing to health and wellness trends are not looking closely enough."
- Credit Suisse assigns a price target of $22 to TWNK to rep more than 20% upside potential for shares.
- Hostess Brands (TWNK) is due to reports earnings around the first week of November. The company is working off a streak of six consecutive double beats (sales and EPS).