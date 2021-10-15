AngioDynamics wins bullish view from Canaccord on future growth clarity

Oct. 15, 2021

  • Canaccord analyst William Plovanic upgraded AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) to Buy from Hold with a price target (PT) of $37, up from $28.
  • Recently, ANGO raised full year guidance in its Q1 earnings call and reported consensus beating financial reults. The company reported revenue growth of ~10% to $77M.
  • For fiscal year 2022, AngioDynamics (ANGO) expects net sales in the range of $310M-$315M (consensus $307.80M), an increase from its prior guidance of $305M-$310M.
  • After completing a deep-dive, on AngioDynamics, Plovanic came away "bullish" and with more clarity on the company's future growth drivers given what he sees as a "transformation of the business" and shift to higher-growth med-tech segments.
  • The analyst notes that ANGO has redirected its primary focus to several high-growth areas of med-tech, including venous thromboembolism management, coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease, and oncology - and is now leveraging cash flow from its low-growth medical devices business to invest in high-growth businesses.Source: Company Presentation
  • The PT of $37 implies a premium of ~43.6% from last close. ANGO has Neutral Quant rating, while Wall Street sell-siders are Bullish with PT of $30.
  • “We remain committed to investing in our Med Tech platforms to drive sustainable growth while managing through COVID-related headwinds to both our revenue and gross margin," said Jim Clemmer, President and CEO of AngioDynamics in Q1 earnings release.
