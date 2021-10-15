Healthcare SPAC Sanaby Health Acquisition I prices $150M IPO

SPAC, special purpose acquisition company symbol. Word "SPAC" on beautiful white background, copy space. Businessman hand with pen. Business and SPAC, special purpose acquisition company concept.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Palo Alto, CA-based Sanaby Health Acquisition I has priced its IPO of 15M shares of common stock at $10.00/share, for total gross proceeds of $150M.
  • Trading on the Nasdaq will commence on October 15, 2021.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2.25M shares.
  • Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant wherein the warrant holder will purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.5/share.
  • Offer is expected to close on Oct.19.
  • The Class A common stock and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “SANB” and “SANBW”, respectively.
  • The company is led by CEO and Director Sandra Shpilberg, the founder of patient finding platform Seeker Health, and Chairman Timothy Zanni, who spent over 30 years at KPMG, most recently serving as Global Head of the TMT industry.
  • The company plans to target the healthcare sector, focusing on digital health, life science tools and services, and innovative therapeutics, including digital therapeutics.
  • BTIG is the sole bookrunner on the deal.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.