Healthcare SPAC Sanaby Health Acquisition I prices $150M IPO
Oct. 15, 2021 8:58 AM ETSanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (SANB), SANBU, SANBWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The Palo Alto, CA-based Sanaby Health Acquisition I has priced its IPO of 15M shares of common stock at $10.00/share, for total gross proceeds of $150M.
- Trading on the Nasdaq will commence on October 15, 2021.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2.25M shares.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant wherein the warrant holder will purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.5/share.
- Offer is expected to close on Oct.19.
- The Class A common stock and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “SANB” and “SANBW”, respectively.
- The company is led by CEO and Director Sandra Shpilberg, the founder of patient finding platform Seeker Health, and Chairman Timothy Zanni, who spent over 30 years at KPMG, most recently serving as Global Head of the TMT industry.
- The company plans to target the healthcare sector, focusing on digital health, life science tools and services, and innovative therapeutics, including digital therapeutics.
- BTIG is the sole bookrunner on the deal.