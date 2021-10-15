Protalix and Chiesi announce final dosing of last Fabry disease patient in late-stage trial
Oct. 15, 2021 9:00 AM ETProtalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor47 Comments
- Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) and its partner Chiesi Global Rare Diseases announced that the last patient in its phase III BALANCE clinical for Fabry disease candidate pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX–102) has undergone the final dosing.
- The 24–month, randomized, double-blind study is designed to evaluate the impact of PRX–102 compared to agalsidase beta (Fabrazyme) on renal function of Fabry patients with progressing kidney disease who were previously treated with agalsidase beta.
- "As the treatment period of this pivotal study has reached its end, we remain focused on the ongoing long-term extension studies and the regulatory development of PRX–102," remarked Einat Brill Almon, Protalix (PLX) chief development officer.
- Out of 78 patients enrolled, 72 have completed the two–year treatment period, while two have left the trial due to adverse events and four have withdrawn due to personal reasons, the company said. Meanwhile, 67 patients have opted to join the long-term open-label extension study, and two more enrollments are also underway.
- Early this week, Protalix (PLX) said that a planned data package to the FDA seeking approval for PRX–102 in Fabry disease would include final two–year analyses from the BALANCE study.