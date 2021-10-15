Pearson slumps 12% after posting nine-month drop in higher education enrollment

Group of unrecognisable international students having online meeting

Drazen_/E+ via Getty Images

  • According to VUMA published consensus on 3 March 2021, Pearson (NYSE:PSO) expected Y/Y revenue growth with adjusted operating profit in line with then prevailing market expectations of £377M.
  • Bifurcating revenue: In Virtual Learning revenue grew 14% with strong growth in Virtual Schools reflecting enrolment growth in the 2020/21 academic year.
  • Higher Education revenue was down 7% as growth in international courseware.
  • English Language Learning revenue grew 15%
  • Workforce Skills revenue grew 5%.
  • Assessment & Qualifications revenue grew 24%.
  • Company remains on track to deliver adjusted operating profit for FY21 in line with market expectations.
  • A look at company performance against estimates.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.