Goldman Sachs Q3 earnings fueled by investment banking, strong equities markets
Oct. 15, 2021
- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) stock climbs 1.9% in premarket trading after Q3 earnings beat consensus, driven by robust investment banking, strong equities markets, consumer and wealth management results.
- "We announced two strategic acquisitions in our Asset Management and Consumer businesses which will enhance our scale and ability to drive higher, more durable returns," said Chairman and CEO David M. Solomon.
- Q3 EPS of $14.93 surged past the consensus of $9.94; compares with $15.02 in Q2 and $8.98 in Q3 2020.
- Investment Banking posted its second highest quarterly net revenue of $3.70B, reflecting quarterly records in Financial Advisory and continued strength in Underwriting, the company said.
- Global Markets produced quarterly net revenue of $5.61B, reflecting strong performance in Equities, including record Equities financing net revenue, and the second highest FICC financing net revenue.
- Consumer & Wealth Management produced quarterly net revenue exceeding $2B for the first time, up 35% from Q3 2020.
- Q3 operating expenses of $6.59B fell 24% from Q2 and rose 6% from Q3 2020. The Y/Y increase was due to higher technology expenses, professional fees, transaction based expenses and market development expenses.
- Q3 net interest income of $1.56B fell from $1.63B in Q2 and increased from $1.08B in Q3 2020.
- Total noninterest revenue of $12.0B declined from $13.8B in Q2 and rose from $9.70B in Q3 2020.
- Conference call at 10:30 AM ET.
