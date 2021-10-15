Grocery store sales come in strong for September

Oct. 15, 2021 9:07 AM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR), WMK, ACI, SFMTGT, AMZN, WMT, VLGEA, NGVC, IMKTA, GOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor22 Comments

Supermarket

Bulgac/E+ via Getty Images

  • The grocery store sector is on watch after the September retail sales report showed momentum for the category.
  • Grocery stores sales were up 0.7% month-over-month and were 7.5% higher against a tough comparable from a year ago when the pandemic kept more people dining at home.
  • Higher pricing is undoubtedly a factor in the big month of grocery sales.
  • Target (NYSE:TGT), Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Whole Foods and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have all raised grocery prices, per industry tracking.
  • Sector watch: Kroger (NYSE:KR), Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK), Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI), Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA), Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC), Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) and Grocery Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:GO).
  • Dig into the September Retail Sales report.
