Grocery store sales come in strong for September
Oct. 15, 2021
- The grocery store sector is on watch after the September retail sales report showed momentum for the category.
- Grocery stores sales were up 0.7% month-over-month and were 7.5% higher against a tough comparable from a year ago when the pandemic kept more people dining at home.
- Higher pricing is undoubtedly a factor in the big month of grocery sales.
- Target (NYSE:TGT), Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Whole Foods and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have all raised grocery prices, per industry tracking.
- Sector watch: Kroger (NYSE:KR), Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK), Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI), Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA), Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC), Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) and Grocery Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:GO).
- Dig into the September Retail Sales report.