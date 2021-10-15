Toyota trims November production forecast, keeps full-year target

Man driving Toyota car. Close up of steering wheel with driver hands. Lisbon, Portugal. 07.01.2021

Daria Kulkova/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) says it will reduce its planned global vehicle production by as much as 15% in November due to the continuing global chip shortage. The company maintains its full-year production goal and will make up the production loss by increasing output in December.
  • In a press release, Toyota said its November production would be down 100,000 to 150,000. The news comes after Toyota had already cut its total yearly production by 300,000 vehicles to 9 million.
  • "I can't predict what is going to happen, but I think we are through the worst period of lower production risks," said Toyota Executive Kazunari Kumakura.
  • Shares of Toyota are down 0.47% pre-market.
  • September car sales in China fell by over a fifth because of parts shortages even though demand for cars grew. Toyota reported a 36% sales decline alongside some of the other major automakers.
