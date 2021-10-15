Fed's Barkin: Inflation remains as risk but we shouldn't talk about rate hikes yet

Oct. 15, 2021

  • Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said Friday that he sees inflation as a continuing threat but will watch incoming data as the U.S. central bank measures its policy decisions in the coming months.
  • Speaking to CNBC, Barkin wouldn't give a timeline for projected rate hikes, saying he wanted to discuss the winding down of the Fed's asset-purchase program before moving on to talks about interest rates.
  • On the tapering of asset buys, Barkin said his knee-jerk reaction was to begin the process immediately after making the decision. However, he indicated a willingness to be persuaded by his Fed colleagues about the ideal timing.
  • "My instinct would be if you're going to decide it, go ahead and move. But I'm certainly going to be open to debate on both sides," he said.
  • Barkin did express general support for starting a taper, saying he backed a "beginning of the process of normalization" and that "we've come a long way" on the Fed's goals regarding inflation and the labor market.
  • Commenting on inflation, Barkin noted that some of the drivers of higher prices this summer have begun to "step back" recently, pointing to areas like used cars and travel.
  • Barkin explained that much of the inflation seen in recent data is driven by food and energy, in part because of bottlenecks in the supply chain.
  • He indicated concern that these issues could persist.
  • "I think the supply chain pressures are going to stay elevated for a lot longer than I would like," he said.
  • As to rate hikes, Barkin said he wanted to wait until the taper process was decided before having a discussion on when to raise interest rates.
  • Barkin reported that he would look closely at incoming information related to inflation and the labor market to guide his thinking on eventual rate hikes.
