Interpace Biosciences announces new $7.5M credit facility
Oct. 15, 2021 9:26 AM ETInterpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Interpace Biosciences (OTCQX:IDXG) enters into a new $7.5M revolving credit facility with Comerica Bank.
- The facility matures on September 30, 2023 and allows for advances based on 80% of eligible accounts receivable plus an applicable non-formula amount consisting of $2M of additional availability at close, stepping down $250,000 per quarter beginning with the quarter ending June 30, 2022.
- The Bank will have a first priority security interest in substantially all of company’s and its subsidiaries’ assets and will be senior to the existing $7.5M bridge loans made by the company’s private equity investors.