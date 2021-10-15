Interpace Biosciences announces new $7.5M credit facility

  • Interpace Biosciences (OTCQX:IDXG) enters into a new $7.5M revolving credit facility with Comerica Bank.
  • The facility matures on September 30, 2023 and allows for advances based on 80% of eligible accounts receivable plus an applicable non-formula amount consisting of $2M of additional availability at close, stepping down $250,000 per quarter beginning with the quarter ending June 30, 2022.
  • The Bank will have a first priority security interest in substantially all of company’s and its subsidiaries’ assets and will be senior to the existing $7.5M bridge loans made by the company’s private equity investors.
