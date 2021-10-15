Charles Schwab Q3 results reflect core net new asset growth, TD Ameritrade buy
Oct. 15, 2021 9:25 AM ETSCHWBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) shares rise 1.6% in premarket trading after Q3 results showed a 28% Q/Q increase in core net new assets and total client assets rise 14% YTD.
- "We generated core net new assets of $139.0B in the quarter, pushing asset gathering for the first nine months of the year to $396.0B, representing an 8% annualized organic growth rate," said CEO Walt Bettinger. "While the third quarter is often viewed as a slower period for client activity, engagement levels showed persistent strength through the summer months — daily average trade volumes softened only modestly versus the prior quarter to 5.5M."
- Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.84, beating the average analyst estimate of $0.81 vs. $0.51 in Q3 2020.
- Total client assets ended September at $7.61T, up from $6.69T at year-end 2020.
- Net interest revenue of $2.03B increased from $1.34B in Q3 2020, reflecting the acquisition of TD Ameritrade which closed in Q4 2020.
- Asset management and administration fees of $1.10B rose from $860M in the year-ago quarter, trading revenue jumped to $964M from $181M a year earlier, and bank deposit account fees were $323M vs. nil a year earlier.
- Total expenses, excluding interest, increased to $2.56B from $1.56B a year ago.
