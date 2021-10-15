Charles Schwab Q3 results reflect core net new asset growth, TD Ameritrade buy

Oct. 15, 2021 9:25 AM ETSCHWBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Charles Schwab To Purchase TD Ameritrade

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) shares rise 1.6% in premarket trading after Q3 results showed a 28% Q/Q increase in core net new assets and total client assets rise 14% YTD.
  • "We generated core net new assets of $139.0B in the quarter, pushing asset gathering for the first nine months of the year to $396.0B, representing an 8% annualized organic growth rate," said CEO Walt Bettinger. "While the third quarter is often viewed as a slower period for client activity, engagement levels showed persistent strength through the summer months — daily average trade volumes softened only modestly versus the prior quarter to 5.5M."
  • Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.84, beating the average analyst estimate of $0.81 vs. $0.51 in Q3 2020.
  • Total client assets ended September at $7.61T, up from $6.69T at year-end 2020.
  • Net interest revenue of $2.03B increased from $1.34B in Q3 2020, reflecting the acquisition of TD Ameritrade which closed in Q4 2020.
  • Asset management and administration fees of $1.10B rose from $860M in the year-ago quarter, trading revenue jumped to $964M from $181M a year earlier, and bank deposit account fees were $323M vs. nil a year earlier.
  • Total expenses, excluding interest, increased to $2.56B from $1.56B a year ago.
  • Earlier, Charles Schwab EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.