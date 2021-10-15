Horizon Acquisition shareholders approve merger with Vivid Seats
- Horizon Acquisition's (NYSE:HZAC) shareholders approved the proposed business combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
- About 95.5% of the votes cast at the extraordinary general meeting on October 14 were in favor of the business combination.
- The company said that its warrant holders voted to approve its proposed warrant agreement amendment, wherein ~99.9% of the votes cast were in favor.
- The business combination is expected to close on October 18.
- The common stock and warrants of Vivid Seats are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbols “SEAT” and “SEATW,” respectively, on October 19.