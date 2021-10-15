Alcoa surges at the open after big Q3, first dividend since 2016
Oct. 15, 2021 9:34 AM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Alcoa (AA +8.1%) could challenge its 52-week high today after crushing Q3 earnings and revenue expectations and announcing plans to pay out a dividend to shareholders for the first time since it split from the jets- and auto-parts business in 2016.
- "Street estimates could well be ~40% too low for Alcoa in 2022 as aluminum fundamentals continue to improve and alumina/bauxite markets are now catching up on tightness/relative value to smelters," Credit Suisse's Curt Woodworth writes, raising his stock price target to $62 from $56.
- Even setting aside Alcoa's results, aluminum exposed stocks will be in focus today as Matalco warned on a shortage of raw materials and prices for the base metal surge to a 13-year high.