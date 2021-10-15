QualTek, combined with Roth CH Acquisition III acquires Urban Cable
Oct. 15, 2021 9:39 AM ETRoth CH Acquisition III Co. (ROCR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- QualTek that has entered a business combination with Roth CH Acquisition III (ROCR) acquired Urban Cable Technology.
- Urban Cable specializes in providing a range of services including aerial and underground construction, engineering, multiple dwelling unit wiring and rewiring, and fiber placement to broadband and telecom cable operators.
- Completion of the business combination with Urban Cable is expected to occur in Q4 2021.
- "QualTek presents a fantastic opportunity for Urban Cable to continue its growth. We look forward to working with Scott and his knowledgeable team as they continue to expand their geographic footprint. Leveraging our combined experience in the industry will allow us to expand our suite of turnkey services and grow our workforce and geographic footprint." said Philip DiGiore, CEO of Urban Cable.