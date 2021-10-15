Domino's Pizza price target raised at MKM Partners despite earnings disappointment
Oct. 15, 2021 9:57 AM ETDomino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)By: SA News Team3 Comments
- Domino's Pizza (DPZ -2.1%) price target at MKM Partners is raised to $525 from $515 even after the company posted disappointing earnings Thursday. MKM retains its Neutral rating on the stock.
- "In the near term macro factors have resulted in shocks to the system, but the return to achieving unit-growth within its targeted algorithm, and still solid global retail sales creates a dynamic that supports the company's longer-term prospects," writes analyst Brett Levy, adding that ongoing investments in Domino's store base, infrastructure, and technology justify a premium multiple.
- Domino's was unable to outperform tough comps during the pandemic, but Levy says that its multi-decade international run continues.
- 17 of 30 analysts covering DPZ hold Neutral ratings on the stock with an average price target of $528.