Domino's Pizza price target raised at MKM Partners despite earnings disappointment

  • Domino's Pizza (DPZ -2.1%) price target at MKM Partners is raised to $525 from $515 even after the company posted disappointing earnings Thursday. MKM retains its Neutral rating on the stock.
  • "In the near term macro factors have resulted in shocks to the system, but the return to achieving unit-growth within its targeted algorithm, and still solid global retail sales creates a dynamic that supports the company's longer-term prospects," writes analyst Brett Levy, adding that ongoing investments in Domino's store base, infrastructure, and technology justify a premium multiple.
  • Domino's was unable to outperform tough comps during the pandemic, but Levy says that its multi-decade international run continues.
  • 17 of 30 analysts covering DPZ hold Neutral ratings on the stock with an average price target of $528.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.