Pfizer and BioNTech submit data to EMA for COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11
Oct. 15, 2021 10:25 AM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Pfizer (PFE +0.5%) and BioNTech (BNTX -0.3%) have submitted data to the European Medicines Agency to support their COVID-19 vaccine for use in children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old.
- Data from a phase 2/3 trial showed that a regimen of two 10-µg doses registered a similar antibody response as two 30-µg doses given to individuals 16 to 25 years old in another study.
- The vaccine was also well tolerated in the 5-11 years old age group.
- The same data was sent to the FDA for the companies' request to extend authorization in the U.S. for that population. An agency advisory panel will discuss that request on Oct. 26