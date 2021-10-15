Pfizer and BioNTech submit data to EMA for COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11

Oct. 15, 2021 10:25 AM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor22 Comments

Vaccinations Continue As Authorities Worry Over Delta Variant Spread

Jens Schlueter/Getty Images News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.