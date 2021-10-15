Corsair Gaming falls 9% as trimmed revenue forecast brings downgrade from Baird
Oct. 15, 2021 10:31 AM ETCorsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Corsair Gaming (CRSR -9.2%) continued its slide after announcing a trimmed 2021 revenue guidance yesterday, which has now brought on a downgrade from Baird.
- Analyst Colin Sebastian downgraded the company to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $29, down from $38, telling investors that he remain cautious on the company's near-term outlook due to uncertainty on global supply chain constraints and semiconductor shortages.
- Corsair (NASDAQ:CRSR) CEO Andy Paul had said, "Despite this backdrop of growth, we believe that our 2021 net revenue has been held back at least 10% by global logistics and supply chain issues, especially by the lack of affordable GPUs in the retail channel."
- The analyst said Corsair's negative preannouncement reflects the impact of retail GPU shortages on broader PC component demand and he believes upside may be limited until GPU availability reaches more normalized levels, leaving an overhang on the shares.
- The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of Corsair and its peers Super Micro Computer, Stratasys Ltd., and 3D Systems Corporation
- Corsair (CRSR) expects Q3 revenue of ~$391M, against consensus of $483.70M.
- Expected 2021 annual net revenue guidance to be between $1.825B and $1.925B, according to the company, against consensus of $2.02B.