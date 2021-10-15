U.S. Bancorp gets cut to Underperform at Raymond James on near-term headwinds
Oct. 15, 2021 10:36 AM ETU.S. Bancorp (USB)XLFBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Raymond James analyst David Long downgrades U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Underperform from Market Perform as "we see near-term headwinds relative to its large-bank peers" including lagging loan growth, smaller net interest margins and a lack of share repurchases, he writes in a note to clients.
- Shares of USB slide 1.1% following the downgrade, though the financial sector (NYSEARCA:XLF) rises amid rising interest rates.
- The analyst reduces his net interest income outlook for a tighter net interest margin, lowers loss provision forecast for 2022, but raises 2023 forecast.
- Lowers 2022 earnings per share estimate by $0.02 to $4.45, and cuts 2023 estimate by $0.02 to $5.00.
- He values shares of USB based on 2.3x trailing book value and 13.5x 2022 estimate EPS vs. peers at 1.8x and 12.8x, respectively.
- The Underperform rating diverges from the Neutral quant rating (top grade for Profitability, worst grade for Growth) and the Bullish Wall Street analyst rating (8 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 11 Neutral).
- In April, U.S. Bancorp raised to Overweight by JPMorgan as consumer spending recovers.