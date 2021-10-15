Winnebago to provide eco-friendly upgrades in bid to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050
Oct. 15, 2021 10:43 AM ETWinnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)By: SA News Team
- Winnebago Industries (WGO +0.5%) sets a goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and joins the Business Ambition for 1.5°C in an attempt to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.
- Targets that the company intends to reach include sending zero waste to landfill, reducing fresh water usage by 30%, and providing customers with eco-friendly upgrade options on all new products by 2025.
- “As an outdoor lifestyle company, we are committed to doing our part to ensure that our employees enjoy livable communities and that outdoor destinations are sustained for the next generations of outdoor enthusiasts," said CEO Michael Happe.
