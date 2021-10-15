Winnebago to provide eco-friendly upgrades in bid to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

Colorado RV vacation

tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Winnebago Industries (WGO +0.5%) sets a goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and joins the Business Ambition for 1.5°C in an attempt to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.
  • Targets that the company intends to reach include sending zero waste to landfill, reducing fresh water usage by 30%, and providing customers with eco-friendly upgrade options on all new products by 2025.
  • “As an outdoor lifestyle company, we are committed to doing our part to ensure that our employees enjoy livable communities and that outdoor destinations are sustained for the next generations of outdoor enthusiasts," said CEO Michael Happe.
  • View Winnebago's dividend scorecard here.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.