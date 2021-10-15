Adhera Therapeutics provides update on mid-stage MLR-1019 Parkinson’s disease trial
- Adhera Therapeutics (OTCPK:ATRX +10.5%) announces that manufacturing has commenced of MLR-1019 (armesocarb), a drug licensed by the company from Melior Discovery, for use in the company’s planned Phase 2a clinical trial as a new therapeutic for Parkinson’s disease (PD).
- The company also announced that a new patent has been issued covering MLR-1019 in Korea.
- Enrollment in the Phase 2 trial is expected to consist of Parkinson’s disease patients with L-DOPA induced dyskinesia, a commonly seen and potentially disabling movement side effect of treating PD with levodopa.
- Adhera had announced that a new European patent has been issued for MLR-1019, earlier this month.