DBV Technologies up 11% on unusually high volume
Oct. 15, 2021 11:11 AM ETDBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- DBV Technologies (DBVT +10.4%) is up significantly in morning trading as the number of shares traded so far today have already exceeded the daily average volume.
- Daily volume for the stock is ~57.5K. As of 1110a ET, it was at 61.2K.
- DBV has been trying to win approval of Viaskin, an immunotherapy for the treatment of peanut allergy. In August 2020, the FDA declined the company's BLA.
- In January, DBV received written responses from the agency following a type A meeting request.