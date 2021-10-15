DBV Technologies up 11% on unusually high volume

Oct. 15, 2021 11:11 AM ETDBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Peanut allergy

Professor25/iStock via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.