Prologis stock gains after strong Q3 results, guidance boost
Oct. 15, 2021 11:20 AM ETPrologis, Inc. (PLD)DRE, FR, STAGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Prologis (NYSE:PLD) stock rises 1.8% after the industrial REIT boosts its 2021 guidance as it expects cash same-store net operating income to increase and bigger contributions from strategic capital revenue and building and land dispositions.
- "Most of the benefit from the current environment will accrue to the future given our 22% in-place-to-market rent spread, the valuation impact on our promotes, our leverage capacity, the $21B of development build-out and, most importantly, the vast opportunity set that our global footprint provides," said Chief Financial Officer Thomas S. Olinger.
- The REIT now expects core FFO per share of $4.11-$4.13 (consensus $4.07), up from its previous range of $4.04-$4.08.
- Sees its share of cash same-store net operating income growth rising to 5.75-6.00% from previous view of 5.25-5.75%.
- Sees strategic capital revenue, excluding promote revenue, of $480M-485M vs. $465M-475M prior; net promote income of $40M vs. prior view of $15M.
- Now expects development starts of $3.50B-3.80B vs. prior guidance of $3.05B-3.35B, building acquisitions of $1.20B-1.40B vs. $700M-$900M, and building and land dispositions of $2.15B-2.45B vs. $2.05B-2.35B.
- Q3 2021 core FFO per share of $1.04 increased from $0.90 in the year-ago quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA attributable to common stockholder/unitholders increased to $1.10B from $979.5M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 cash same-store net operating income increased 6.7% Y/Y; +6.9% in the U.S; +5.9% international.
- Q3 average occupancy of 96.6% increased 60 basis points from Q2 2021; 98.0% leased as of Sept. 30, 2021.
- Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa said, "Today’s results confirm the continued strength in fundamentals due in large part to the acceleration of e-commerce" and reinforces commentary from management that rent growth continues to be strong.
- The slightly better-than-expected Q3 FFO and the guidance boost may also be helping other industrial REIT stocks: Stag Industrial (STAG +1.4%), First Industrial Realty (FR +1.3%), Duke Realty (DRE +0.9%).
